Boris Johnson warns Russia that invasion of Ukraine would be ‘painful and bloody business’

Boris Johnson has warned Russia that any invasion of Ukraine would be a “painful, violent and bloody business”.

Tensions have been high in recent weeks after an estimated 100,000 Russian troops were deployed near its borders.

While the UK prime minister has suggested war is not “inevitable”, he added that Nato “supports the sovereign integrity of Ukraine”.

“We need to get over the message that invading Ukraine from a Russian perspective is going to be a painful, violent and bloody business,” Mr Johnson said.

“Any invasion into Ukraine is not going to be a cost-free business.”

