Home Office minister says migrants are 'cheeky' to complain about conditions

Home Office minister Chris Philip has branded migrants "cheeky" over accusations of poor conditions at Marston Migrant Centre in Kent.

Home secretary Suella Braverman has faced criticism after it was discovered 4,000 were being held there for 'weeks' at a time.

“If people choose to enter a country illegally, and unnecessarily, it is a bit, you know, it’s a bit of a cheek to then start complaining about the conditions," Philip told Times Radio, defending Braverman.

"You’ve illegally entered a country without necessity.”

