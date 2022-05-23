TV falls on political activist as he brands democrats 'demonic' at rally

x
Video
A perfectly-timed fail saw a TV monitor fall on a conservative activist, just as he branded democrats 'demonic' at a rally.
Kandiss Taylor has coined the 'Jesus, guns, and babies' slogan as part of her campaign, and the speaker stepped up to support her.
"68 genders? There aren't 68 genders, I'm going to tell you like it is - there's two!" he told the crowd.
"All of this stuff is demonic to the core," he shouted, just as the TV monitor fell, narrowly missing his head and leaving him looking bemused.
