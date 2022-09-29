Nick Ferrari blasts finance minister to 'stop treating listeners like fools'

Nick Ferrari lost his cool during an interview with Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Chris Philp, when he was forced to tell him to 'stop treating listeners like fools'.

The pair were discussing Kwasi Kwarteng's controversial new budget, which Philip tried to defend, using issues such as the ongoing Russian war.

"This is down to your boss's work and it needs to be changed, doesn't it?" the LBC host scathed.

As Philip went on to say businesses welcomed the plan, Ferrari could be heard sighing intensely.

