President Donald Trump has denied signing a note included in a 2003 birthday album compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell for Jeffrey Epstein.

The album was released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee after they subpoenaed documents from Epstein’s estate late last month.

As he arrived for dinner in Washington, D.C., Trump dismissed the claim as “nonsense,” stating, “It’s not my signature,” and, “That’s not the way I speak.”

He added, “Anybody that's covered me for a long time knows that's not my language.”

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings