Trump denies knowing Peter Mandelson as he purposefully dodges Epstein question

President Donald Trump recently sidestepped questions about Lord Peter Mandelson being removed from his role as US ambassador during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

When asked if he felt sympathy for Mandelson, after being fired due to links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Trump said, "I don't know him," before deflecting the question to Starmer.

The Prime Minister stayed firm on his decision saying "Some information came to light last week which wasn't available when he was appointed. And I made a decision about that."

Trump has faced scrutiny over his own Epstein links, denying a message in Epstein’s 50th birthday book was his, calling both the note and signature fake.

