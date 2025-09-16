Brits protest against Trump state visit with Epstein merch all over Windsor Castle

In an unexpected twist to Donald Trump’s upcoming UK visit, protesters have planted fake merchandise featuring the US president and Jeffrey Epstein inside the Windsor Castle gift shop.

Footage posted on Monday (15 September) by campaign group Everyone Hates Elon shows mugs and commemorative plates bearing a photo of Trump alongside the convicted sex offender, complete with slogans like “In memory of a terrific guy” and “Never forget.”

The group claimed responsibility for the stunt on social media, joking: “We heard Prince Andrew insisted on adding this new range to the Windsor Castle Gift Shop for Trump’s arrival.”

Trump and First Lady Melania are due to be hosted by King Charles at Windsor Castle this week for a full ceremonial welcome and state banquet.

