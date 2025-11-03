Donald Trump has expressed his sympathy for the royal family, calling the decision by King Charles III to strip Andrew of his titles a “tragic situation," saying he feels “badly for the family”.

The move by the royal household came amid mounting pressure over Andrew’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and follows the withdrawal of his usage of titles and honours. Andrew maintains his innocence.

Trump’s comments, made aboard Air Force One, come as the royal family takes it's next step in distancing itself from the scandal.

Why not read…

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings