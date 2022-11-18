Madison Cawthorn gives the most passionate speech you've heard about Trump

Scandal-heavy Republican Madison Cawthorn gave a seriously passionate speech about Donald Trump as he left the former president's Mar-a-Lago event, where he announced he'd be running in 2024.

Filming from the back of a car, Cawthorn spoke for several minutes about he would "follow this man" until the day he dies and pledged his support at the next election.

"This man has bled for us, fought for us," he said.

"I want a president who people are terrified of, who’s gonna push people out of the way."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

