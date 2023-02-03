Chaotic scenes as Mr Blobby enters wrestling match and clashes with 90s icons

Mr Blobby made a surprise appearance at a wrestling match in south London this week, when he hopped into the ring to fight 90s-inspired characters including the Backstreet Boys, and The Spice Girls.

The event, organised by Riot Cabaret in Clapham, saw the infamous pink character tossed around the Royal Rumble by other wrestlers, including Team Rocket (Riot Cabaret villains Charles Crowley & Alexxis Falcon), but bounced back with a huge dive, wiping out everyone in front of him.

The appearance has racked up over half a million views on TikTok already.

