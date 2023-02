Horse owners on TikTok have come up with a new hack that keeps your animal's coat nice and shiny: mayonnaise.

The hack, made viral by Mo Holmes Show Horses in Colorado, sees the rider lather the coat of the horse in the popular condiment (straight from the jar).

They insist you should leave it for 30 minutes before wiping it off, leaving you with softer fur with a better shine than horse products would give - and for less money.

