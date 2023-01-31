Business makes $400k a year from 'Jizzy Jewellery' - made of exactly what you think

A jewellery maker is blowing up on TikTok thanks to her unusual hobby of turning human semen into forever trinkets.

Amanda Booth, 33, had already been making trinkets from breastmilk and ashes, but launched side hustle Jizzy Jewellery in August 2022.

What started as a joke now sees pieces costs upwards of $110.

"I tried it out with my husband's sample first and it worked, so I took on orders", she says.

"It doesn’t make the office the most fun to be in when it’s drying as it’s not the nicest smell..."

