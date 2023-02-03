Mikayla Nogueira returns to TikTok following mascara ad controversy

Beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira has returned to TikTok following drama over a pair of fake eyelashes that were allegedly used in an ad for mascara on the platform.

Fans felt disappointed that they were reportedly 'misled' by the 24-year-old who prides herself on her honest reviews.

"I'm sure we all know why we've gathered here today", she says, hinting that she's going to talk about the scandal.

Instead, she jokes that it's Valentine's Day, and goes on to create a special love-themed look.

