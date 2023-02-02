TikToker flies to Milan and buys a pizza - for less money than a Domino's

TikToker @thatonecal has managed to take a flight all the way to Italy, get a pizza, and fly back to the UK again - all for less money than it would have cost to order a Domino's.

A medium pizza at the chain typically costs £19.99, however, Callum secured a flight to Milan for £8, where he got a glass of prosecco and an authentic Italian pizza for the equivalent of £9.27.

That means that his total trip (and food) came to a grand total of £17.72, completing his mission.

