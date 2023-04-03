Video

TikTok has sparked a huge debate over whether it's fair to raise kids vegan

TikTok is currently embroiled in a huge debate over whether it's ok or not to strictly raise your kids as vegan.

Content creator Issy The Vegan sat down with her boyfriend to discuss the topic, and they had completely contrasting views.

"I'm happy to just give my kids vegan food if when they leave the house and go to school there's no restriction", boyfriend, Calum, says.

Meanwhile, Issy insists she wouldn't be happy if they had a lasagne at school.

Responding to backlash, Issy has confirmed to The Independent she'd absolutely be accepting if her children chose not to be vegan themselves, but wants to raise them with her own morals.

vegan
