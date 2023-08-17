Netflix shares sweet Heartstopper parody with dogs in leading roles

Video
If you thought the sweet friendship of Nick and Charlie from Netflix's Heartstopper couldn't get much better - imagine them as dogs.
The streaming platform has released a new 'trailer' which recreates the show with a golden retriever and a border collie in the starring roles, using the voiceovers of actors Joe Locke and Kit Connor.
Adorning the clothes of the characters, the two pups have a discussion about being bisexual. Too cute.
