House of the Dragon: Most unmissable moments from episode one

House of the Dragon has landed, and even from episode one has been packed with unmissable moments that kept viewers hooked.

In the episode, we're taken back in time to 172 years before Game of Thrones was set, as King Viserys is tasked with choosing who his next heir will be, after his only son and wife die during childbirth.

After controversially choosing his daughter, Rhaenyra, his troublesome brother, Daemon seeks revenge.

There's plenty of dragon-riding too, of course, and Game of Thrones references to keep fans satisfied.

