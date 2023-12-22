Miranda Hart recreates iconic scene from TV show's Christmas special 10 years later

Miranda Hart has filmed herself recreating an iconic Christmas scene from her show, 10 years after it aired.

Many will remember the comedian's 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' rendition, which sees her character do one of her signature dances, and it's become one of the show's most memorable moments.

"Still got it", Hart joked on TikTok, bringing her moves back out once more.

However, the show ended in 2015, so it's unlikely we're going to get another special in the near future.

