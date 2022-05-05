Penelope Disick has heartbreaking reaction to mum Kourtney Kardashian's engagement

Penelope Disick had a heartbreaking reaction to her mum Kourtney Kardashian getting engaged in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Kourtney got engaged to her boyfriend of one year, Travis Barker, in the episode, however, the kids were not in attendance as Kris Jenner felt they were too young, and so were on Facetime instead.

The nine-year-old can be heard bursting into tears as Kourtney tells her the news, before saying "hang up."

Her younger brother Reign seems to be excited, while eldest child Mason doesn't answer the phone.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

