Trump dodges question about Putin not showing up for peace talks

President Donald Trump appeared to ramble and dodge a reporter's question on what he would do if Vladimir Putin didn't show up to peace talks with Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited the Russian President to peace talks in Turkey on Thursday (May 15).

The last time a ceasefire was proposed Russia launched an attack whilst peace talks were taking place, causing Trump to voice his anger on Truth Social, creating the meme "Vladimir. STOP!."

The President looked uncomfortable when reporters on Air Force One asked him what he would do if Putin undermined peace talks again, saying he knows he wants him to attend.

