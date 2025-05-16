This is the 'sweet' reason Donald Trump left Abu Dhabi in a hurry

Donald Trump has wrapped up his tour of the Middle East, telling press he's on his way home to meet his new grandson, his 11th grandchild.

The president finished his tour in Abu Dhabi after meeting with delegates in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Trump then took the opportunity to bring up peace talks with Russia and Ukraine saying "we've got to stop the killing... 5000 young people a week on average being killed in a war that is going no where."

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings