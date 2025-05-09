Brother of Pope Leo XIV made him watch Conclave so he'd know how to behave

The brother of the newly elected Pope told reporters he made him watch the movie Conclave so he'd know how to prepare for the papal conclave process.

John Prevost brother of Cardinal Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, said he would play Wordle while watching the movie before his election as the new pontiff.

John Prevost told of his surprise at his brother election and described him as a "second Pope Francis".

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings