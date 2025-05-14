Musk humiliated by Grok as he shares video of latest Tesla robot dancing

Elon Musk has been humiliated once again by his own technology after Grok said his latest "dancing robot" has limited use in the real world.

Tesla Optimus and Musk posted on X (May 13) a video of the robot dancing various different styles, including ballet.

A user on X asked Grok how advanced this was in the world of humanoid robotics and the AI assistant rated them 5th.



This is not the first time Musk has been undermined by his technology, when asked who the biggest spreading of misinformation is on X, Grok says Elon Musk.

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings