Tariff Tilly Doll: The Daily Show take make fun of Mattel v Trump tariff war

The Daily Show have taken a swipe and Donald Trump's tariff war against toy manufacturer Mattel, creating a spoof ad for a doll named "Tariff Tilly".

Donald Trump has criticised Mattel and their choice not to manufacture in the US and raise prices according to tariffs.

The President said, “That’s OK, let him go, and we’ll put a 100 per cent tariff on his toys, and he won’t sell one toy in the United States, and that’s their biggest market.”

The Daily Show made fun of Trump's previous statement claiming that young girls didn't need 37 dolls.

