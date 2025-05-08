Trump denies China's claim US initiated trade deals

Donald Trump responded to China saying the US had initiated a trade deal by saying he thinks they should go back and study their files.

The President of the United States of America seemed fed up of answering questions on this topic even giving one word responses...

The trade war began when Trump imposed new import taxes on Chinese goods of up to 145 per cent with Bejing retaliating with levies on some US goods up to 125 per cent.

