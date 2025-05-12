Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a statement challenging Vladimir Putin to meet for ceasefire talks in Turkey on May 15.

The President of Ukraine said on X on Sunday (May 11) that Ukraine and its supporters are ready and willing to engage in negotiations, saying: "I hope that this time, Putin won’t be looking for excuses as to why he “can’t” make it."

He went on to say that President Trump has expressed support. The US President has been calling for an end to the war for weeks, which included making a statement on Truth Social that quickly became a worldwide meme, "Vladimir, STOP!"

