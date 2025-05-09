'He's going to Mars' Bill Gates ridicules Elon Musk

Bill Gates and Stephen Colbert took a swipe at Elon Musk (May 8), calling him withdrawn from reality and making fun of Musk's long-standing ambition of setting up civilisation on our neighbouring planet.

Gates accused Musk of being the world's richest man "killing the world's poorest children" through huge cuts to US foreign aid.

The founder of Microsoft recently announced he was speeding up plans to divest almost all of his fortune, $200 billion, via his charitable foundation by 2045.

Gates hopes the money will help eradicate diseases like polio and malaria, end preventable deaths among women and children, and reduce global poverty.

