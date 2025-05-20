'It's a bloodbath': Trump talks to Putin about Russia and Ukraine ceasefire

Donald Trump shared an insight into his recent phone call with Vladimir Putin on Monday (May 19) discussing a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking to press the US President said: "We had a good talk, and I think that progress is being made."

He described the war as a "bloodbath" that should have never happened and placed blame at the feet of the previous administration.

Despite pressure from Washington and European allies the Kremlin continues to refuse to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine.

