Holly Willoughby says "she'll watch it back" after appearing to swear on live TV

Holly Willoughby appeared to swear live on air while presenting ITV's Dancing On Ice.

The 42-year-old seemingly dropped the f-bomb while standing alongside co-host Stephen Mulhern as she introduced celebrity contestant Roxy Shadidi who performed a Beetlejuice-inspired routine.

That's when Stephen decided to scare Holly by shouting loudly in her face, and she appeared to say "f***" in response.

Later in the evening, Holly addressed the moment: “A little bit earlier on, Stephen made me jump and it may have sounded like a naughty word slipped out.”

“I don’t think I did!” the presenter added. “But I am sorry if that’s what you thought you might have heard.

“I’ll watch it back on ITV Player [now ITVX] because that’s where you can watch these things back.”

