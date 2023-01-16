Ekin-Su recreates infamous Love Island crawl on Dancing on Ice

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu treated viewers to a recreation of her infamous Love Island 'balcony crawl' during her debut appearance on Dancing on Ice last night (15 January).

The reality star, 28, and her partner Brendyn Hatfield skated to Britney Spears' Toxic, when she got on the floor and began scurrying towards the camera.

Fans were quick to point out it was exactly like her appearance on the dating show, which saw her sneak for a kiss with Jay Younger behind the back of now-boyfriend, Davide Sanclimenti.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters