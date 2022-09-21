Video

Stephen Mulhern sends Twitter into meltdown with cruel prank video

Stephen Mulhern has pulled the ultimate prank on social media users with a fake spider video that's enough to make anyone jump out of their skin.

"Listen I never thought I'd be serious on social media but the powers that be have asked me to deliver this message," he began, in a sit-down video.

He goes on to describe how 'criminals are smuggling illegal goods' in tangerines - before opening one and an animated spider pops up and jumps at the screen. Horrifying.

Payback is coming soon no doubt, Stephen.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

stephen mulhern
Up next Celebrities

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz