Stephen Mulhern sends Twitter into meltdown with cruel prank video

Stephen Mulhern has pulled the ultimate prank on social media users with a fake spider video that's enough to make anyone jump out of their skin.

"Listen I never thought I'd be serious on social media but the powers that be have asked me to deliver this message," he began, in a sit-down video.

He goes on to describe how 'criminals are smuggling illegal goods' in tangerines - before opening one and an animated spider pops up and jumps at the screen. Horrifying.

Payback is coming soon no doubt, Stephen.

