Thirsty cow turns on water tap after 'teaching itself' by watching humans

A cow in Goa has been spotted turning an outdoor water tap on by itself - supposedly after watching humans doing it.

"Animals tend to learn through observation", says local vet, Fayaz Ahmad, of how it was possible.

The cow - called Moo - can be seen using the tap, turning it back on after a passer-by shut it off, so it could carry on drinking.

Moo had apparently been watching people going past and using the tap for "years" when it picked up the unusual talent.

