Knitter makes clothes from hair belonging to her pet dogs

A knitter has told how she makes clothes from hair belonging to her pet dogs.
Jane Crewe is devoted to her Samoyed dogs - a Siberian breed known for their thick white fur.
The innovative crafter collects the hair from her pets, Artemis and Phaidra, aged seven, and uses a spinning wheel to turn it into yarn.
She then turns them into fluffy hats and scarves.
Mum-of-four Jane, who lives in Corstohpine, Edinburgh, washes the wool, dries it which takes two to three days, and then spins it into yarn, making around 50g an hour.
