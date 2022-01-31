Knitter makes clothes from hair belonging to her pet dogs

A knitter has told how she makes clothes from hair belonging to her pet dogs.

Jane Crewe is devoted to her Samoyed dogs - a Siberian breed known for their thick white fur.

The innovative crafter collects the hair from her pets, Artemis and Phaidra, aged seven, and uses a spinning wheel to turn it into yarn.

She then turns them into fluffy hats and scarves.

Mum-of-four Jane, who lives in Corstohpine, Edinburgh, washes the wool, dries it which takes two to three days, and then spins it into yarn, making around 50g an hour.

