Artist makes incredible miniature-sized film and TV sets

An artist makes incredible realistic dolls’ house sized miniature film sets including Friends, Harry Potter and Jurassic Park.

Bridget McCarty creates miniature film sets but they’re so detailed you wouldn’t even know they were fake.

Her works include iconic scenes from Jurassic Park, Friends and Harry Potter and can take up to a month each to build but the outcomes are astounding.

Bridget, from Los Angeles, California, US, says it started as a hobby but it became her full-time job when people started queueing up demanding to buy her pieces.

