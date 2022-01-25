Video

McDonalds reveal new Chicken Big Mac

McDonald’s is rolling out a chicken version of its famous Big Mac for the first time in the UK from 2 February.

The fast food giant will replace its signature beef patties with two crispy chicken fillets, a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles and the “world-famous” Big Mac sauce in a three-layered bun.

The new chicken Big Mac will be available at 1,300 UK restaurants and customers can expect to pay £4.09 for the burger, 50p more than the classic Big Mac.

mcdonald's
