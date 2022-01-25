Lifeguard rescues dog who swam 600 yards from shore

Los Angeles Lifeguards launched a Rescue Watercraft from Zuma Beach after receiving a report of a dog swimming offshore of a small cove near Nicolas State Beach.

The video footage shows the brave lifeguards rescuing the dog who swam 600-yards from shore.

The dog was located and the lifeguards secured it on the rescue sled then transported it back to its owner on the beach.

The lifeguards would like to remind beachgoers that dogs are not allowed on Los Angeles County Beaches.

