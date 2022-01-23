Iconic 747 British Airways jet transformed into bar to host lavish parties

An iconic 747 British Airways jet bought for just £1 has become the first in the world to be transformed into a bar to host lavish plane parties.

The BA Negus 'party plane' is now in situ at the privately owned Cotswolds Airport and is available for revellers to hire.

It has been remodelled into an events space to host everything from private birthday parties to product launches and corporate events.

It was bought for just £1 in 2020 and has since been a labour of love for the airport's chief executive Suzannah Harvey.

