Video

John Lennon's son Julian selling Beatles memorabilia as NFTs

John Lennon's son Julian is selling Beatles memorabilia as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Items being auctioned include NFTs of the Afghan coat worn by John Lennon in the film Magical Mystery Tour and three Gibson guitars given to Julian by his father.

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are digital receipts of images stored on the blockchain and buyers do not own the copyright of the original image, only the code behind the replica or ‘token’.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here

The Beatles
Up next Celebrities

Viral

50

Lord of the Rings cast reunite on Zoom

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz

34

About Time's iconic wedding scene

18

Colin Jost skewers Trump on SNL