Winston Churchill impersonator appears on GB News to mark funeral anniversary

GB News invited a Winston Churchill impersonator onto their Sunday morning show to mark the anniversary of the former prime minister’s funeral.

Mr Churchill, who led the UK through World War Two, was buried on 30 January 1965 after his death aged 90.

While interviewing the impersonator, named Stan, GB News hosts referred to the guest as Mr Churchill himself, asking why there is still “so much admiration for you?”

His lower third even read “Winston Churchill” throughout the appearance.

“Satire has nothing on this,” one critic claimed online, responding to the segment.

