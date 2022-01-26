Chef transforms McDonalds meal into two gourmet dishes with caviar

A chef has transformed a McDonald’s meal into two gourmet dishes in a viral TikTok but viewers are divided.

Content creator Danny Kim from Maryland challenged chef Ashish Alfred to give the fast food meal a complete overhaul.

Handing him a Filet-O-Fish burger with a side of fries and an apple pie, Danny dared the chef to turn the dish into something more appetising.

The chef managed to create two gourmet dishes in an hour, producing a feast of quenelled fish mousse with delicate tuile wafers, and an apple souffle.

