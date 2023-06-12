Soccer Aid viewers left in stitches at Liam Payne 'flexing' in the changing rooms

Liam Payne stole the show at Soccer Aid after viewers noticed him shirtless in the changing room subtly flexing.

As Harry Redknapp offered up a half-time pep talk to the teams, the One Direction singer in the background running his hands through his hair and showing off his abs completely deflected the attention.

"Liam Payne just conveniently standing in prime slot for a shot of his torso", one Twitter user joked.

But unfortunately looks weren't enough, with World XI taking a 4-2 win over England.

