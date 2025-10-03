Taylor Swift won't be touring anytime soon: 'I am so tired'

Taylor Swift has hinted she won’t be hitting the road again anytime soon, telling fans, “I am so tired,” after releasing her latest album The Life of a Showgirl which she wrote on her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The pop icon, who’s performed over 150 shows worldwide, said on BBC Radio 1 while promoting the latest album that she has no plans of going on tour anytime soon.

Fans are overwhelmingly happy for the pop star who recently got engaged to Kansas City Cheifs tight end, Travis Kelce, saying she deserves the time off.

