The Weeknd fans can't get over how different his speaking voice is

A clip of a fan meeting The Weeknd is going viral - but it's because everyone can't get over how his speaking voice sounds.

The singer is known for his incredibly provocative lyrics and mellow tracks, so no one expected him to be so soft-spoken, smiling as he engaged in conversation with the fan about where he'd come from for the show.

'Been a fan of that man since 2012 and I’ve never heard him actually talk till today', one commenter wrote. 'Okay but why isn’t he depressed…?' another added.

