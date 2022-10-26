Tyson Fury records official version of 'Sweet Caroline' for mental health charity

Tyson Fury has recorded an official version of 'Sweet Caroline' to raise money for a men's mental health charity.

The boxer regularly ends his fights by doing karaoke with the crowd, and the 1969 hit has become an anthem for English sports fans.

The 34-year-old's version comes out on 11 November, and all proceeds will go to Talk Club, which offers talking groups and sports groups to help improve mental health.

Fury himself has been candid about his struggles with depression, and has opened up conversations for many.

