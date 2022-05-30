Mum explains why her family hasn't used toilet paper in three years

A zero-waste family have revealed their secrets to going toilet paper-free for three years, and how it's helped them to overcome money troubles.

Amber Allen runs a YouTube channel called 'The Fairly Local Family' where she shares money and planet-saving hacks - which is where the clip was picked up.

"We’ve used cloth instead of toilet paper for the past three years," she said in a vlog. "We started not using toilet paper for several reasons. We were trying to get out of $70,000 (£56,017) of debt."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

