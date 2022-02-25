Video

Laser light show turns tubing hill into work of art

If you're looking for an incredible experience tubing in the snow, check out Buck Hill in Burnsville, Minnesota.

Once a year, they host the "Northern Lights" event, a fun, laser light show filled with party tunes by a DJ.

There are still tickets left for Sunday, February 27. The event runs from 6pm to 10pm.

Sign up to our newsletters here.

lights
Up next Lifestyle

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz