You can now like someone’s Instagram Story without sending a DM

Have you ever wanted to know how to like someone’s Instagram Story without sending them a DM? Well, you’re in luck because Instagram just released a new feature.

Until now, the only way to respond to a Story was to send an emoji reaction or a DM, which the person would receive in their inbox.

“The idea here is to make sure that people can express more support for each other, but also to clean up DMs as well,” said Adam Mosseri, the Head of Instagram.

The like option for Stories will appear between the “send message” bubble and the paper plane icon.

