Baby Archie babbles at photo of Princess Diana in new Netflix documentary

Baby Archie appears to babble at a photo of his late grandma, Princess Diana, during a sweet clip from new Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan.

In the moment, Meghan holds up the then-baby to Diana's famous Patrick Demarchelier photoshoot, as he makes sweet noises.

"Hey grandma!", she says. "Yeah...that's your grandma Diana."

Archie then reaches out to the photo and touches it with his hand.

Later in the docuseries, we hear Archie's American accent for the first time.

