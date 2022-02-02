Taiwanese firm recycles face masks into phone chargers

Taiwanese firm Miniwiz says it’s turning used face masks into parts of a wireless phone charger.

According to an Massachusetts Institute of Technology study, the Covid pandemic is estimated to create up to 7,200 tons of medical waste every day, much of it disposable masks.

The company developed a “Trashpresso” machine that combines a shredder, compressor, and mechanical arm to automatically produce part of the chargers.

It’s all about reshaping the plastic found in most disposable face masks, explains Miniwiz CEO Arthur Huang.

