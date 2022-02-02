Kim Jong Un rides horse into sunset in new film celebrating North Korea’s ‘successes’

Kim Jong Un is seen riding horses in a documentary outlining his achievements in 2021.

The 110-minute long film was broadcast on the country's state-run television channel and also shows the leader of North Korea limping as he slowly descends a set of steps during a visit to a construction site.

Titled "The Great Year Of Victory, 2021", the documentary explores successes in missile development, construction, and efforts to beat the Covid pandemic.

Kim is seen riding a horse on a beach in the opening shot and later gallopes through a forest.

